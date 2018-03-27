Popular Topics
100 companies sign up for YES initiative

The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to see more than one million young South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, being offered paid work experience over the next three years.

Group of participants of the Youth Employment Service (YES) with President Cyril Ramaposa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the Riverside incubation Hud in Midrand, Johannesburg on 27 March 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Group of participants of the Youth Employment Service (YES) with President Cyril Ramaposa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the Riverside incubation Hud in Midrand, Johannesburg on 27 March 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Youth Employment Service (YES) will have a positive effect on youth unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa launched the initiative earlier on Tuesday; a partnership between government, business, labour and civil society.

The YES initiative aims to see more than one million young South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, being offered paid work experience over the next three years.

This can occur through corporate work experience, where businesses that participate in the programme create one-year paid positions for the youth or through small business development, where young people are empowered through training and funding to start and grow their own businesses.

Ramaphosa says this will tackle the high rate of unemployment among young people.

“They [young people] will be employable.”

About 100 companies have signed up for the initiative, which the president says will improve prospects of young people finding employment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

