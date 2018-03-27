100 companies sign up for YES initiative
The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to see more than one million young South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, being offered paid work experience over the next three years.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Youth Employment Service (YES) will have a positive effect on youth unemployment in the country.
Ramaphosa launched the initiative earlier on Tuesday; a partnership between government, business, labour and civil society.
The YES initiative aims to see more than one million young South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, being offered paid work experience over the next three years.
This can occur through corporate work experience, where businesses that participate in the programme create one-year paid positions for the youth or through small business development, where young people are empowered through training and funding to start and grow their own businesses.
#YES beneficiary -Thina Ralutemba talks about how she was selected & the benefit for small businesses and the youth #YouthEmploymentService pic.twitter.com/a0hqr6jJsk— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018
Ramaphosa says this will tackle the high rate of unemployment among young people.
“They [young people] will be employable.”
About 100 companies have signed up for the initiative, which the president says will improve prospects of young people finding employment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.