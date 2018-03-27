100 companies sign up for YES initiative

The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to see more than one million young South Africans, between the ages of 18 and 35, being offered paid work experience over the next three years.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Youth Employment Service (YES) will have a positive effect on youth unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa launched the initiative earlier on Tuesday; a partnership between government, business, labour and civil society.

This can occur through corporate work experience, where businesses that participate in the programme create one-year paid positions for the youth or through small business development, where young people are empowered through training and funding to start and grow their own businesses.

#YES beneficiary -Thina Ralutemba talks about how she was selected & the benefit for small businesses and the youth #YouthEmploymentService pic.twitter.com/a0hqr6jJsk — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2018

Ramaphosa says this will tackle the high rate of unemployment among young people.

“They [young people] will be employable.”

About 100 companies have signed up for the initiative, which the president says will improve prospects of young people finding employment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)