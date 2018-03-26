Zuma expected to have day in court soon

It’s understood that the former president will appear in the Durban High Court on Friday next week.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in court next week as the Hawks prepare to serve him with a summons in the next few days.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently announced that it will prosecute the former president on 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says a summons is being finalised for Zuma to appear in court.

“Issues of administrative that needs to be done, of course you know in every summons you’ve to make sure that you’ve your facts right.”

It’s understood lawyers representing the former president have agreed on 6 April to be the day the former president heads to court.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told Eyewitness News that the first appearance may deal with deciding on a trial date and not bail as Zuma was already on bail before the charges against him were dropped in 2009.

As that day of reckoning approaches, some ANC members say they will be garnering support for the former president but the party has said whoever supports Zuma in court must do so in their personal capacity.