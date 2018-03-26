Zokwana: I didn't raise money for ANC through Agriculture Dept

It has been reported former president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted a R1 million bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping Senzeni Zokwana in his post.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has denied any allegations of bribery and unlawful conduct in relation to the awarding of contracts for the processing and sale of confiscated abalone.

At the weekend, it was reported former president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted a R1 million bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping Senzeni Zokwana in his post as Agriculture Minister in 2016.

The Hawks say the case is not yet ready to be prosecuted.

Minister Zokwana has denied any allegations against him which suggest his attempts to raise money for the African National Congress through his department.

Zokwana says he welcomes the investigation by the directorate for priority crime investigation into all the allegations against him listed in a City Press article.

Last year the Western Cape High Court ordered that the contract concluded between the department and the Johannesburg-based company that operates the Gansbaai abalone factory - Willjarro - was unlawful and should be set aside.

Investigations into the employees of the department who appear to be implicated in the awarding of the unlawful contract are still ongoing.

At the same time, Congress of South African Trade Unions president Sdumo Dlamini has also been implicated but has strongly denied any wrongdoing.