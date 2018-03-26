Western Cape police arrest man in possession of 200kg of dagga

Metro police officers searched a house in the area last night after receiving a tip off.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested for the possession of 200 kilograms of dagga in Khayelitsha.

Metro police officers searched a house in the area on Sunday night after receiving a tip off.

The metro police's Ruth Solomons says: "The members recovered three 150 litre blue drums containing dagga hidden in sand below the structure. The value of the dagga has yet to be determined but it has weighed in at 200kg."