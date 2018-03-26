WC residents oppose proposed fuel levy

The provincial government says the funding is needed to maintain and build roads. The proposal still needs to go through a formal process.

CAPE TOWN - There's mounting opposition to an additional fuel levy for motorists in the Western Cape.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage says the government is resurrecting a decision that was shelved for a long time.

“The fuel levy that is already applied to bringing in about R75 billion a year to national coffers and that money is then distributed down to the provinces and to local government. To now introduce a regional fuel levy has a number of complications. It is being applied to an over-taxed society already and provides additional costs that we can ill-afford.”

South Africans will already be paying 52 cents more per litre of fuel from 4 April.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the increase will include a 22 cents rise in the general fuel levy and a 30 cents hike in the Road Accident Fund levy.