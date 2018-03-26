WC residents oppose proposed fuel levy
The provincial government says the funding is needed to maintain and build roads. The proposal still needs to go through a formal process.
CAPE TOWN - There's mounting opposition to an additional fuel levy for motorists in the Western Cape.
The provincial government says the funding is needed to maintain and build roads.
The proposal still needs to go through a formal process.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage says the government is resurrecting a decision that was shelved for a long time.
“The fuel levy that is already applied to bringing in about R75 billion a year to national coffers and that money is then distributed down to the provinces and to local government. To now introduce a regional fuel levy has a number of complications. It is being applied to an over-taxed society already and provides additional costs that we can ill-afford.”
South Africans will already be paying 52 cents more per litre of fuel from 4 April.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the increase will include a 22 cents rise in the general fuel levy and a 30 cents hike in the Road Accident Fund levy.
