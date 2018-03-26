[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music video
Triple J, a national radio station in Australia, has produced a spoof video which pokes fun at the country's cricket team's cheating in the third test against the Proteas in Cape Town
JOHANNESBURG - A dark cloud hangs over Australia today, one that has cast a gloomy pall over the country.
The land of kangaroos, didgeridoos and anti-South Africa snafus is struggling to come to terms with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitting to cheating by tampering with the ball in the Australian cricket team's third test against the Proteas in Cape Town last week.
In short, the land Down Under is not a cheery place to be right now - well, unless you're a disgruntled farmer.
But in the age of memes, GIFs and spoof videos very few topics remain sacred and untouched pranksters, wannabe comedians and people with far too much time on their hands.
And #YellowTapeGate (a controversy isn't a controversy unless it has a hashtag and a -gate on the end, so we've just made this up) is no different.
Triple J, a national radio station in Australia, has produced a spoof music video which pokes fun at the cricket team's cheating in the third test against the Proteas in Cape Town.
The song has received mixed reaction, with some Australians giving it the thumbs as they find humour in the saga, while others slam the station for making light of a serious topic or being "unAustralian".
Watch Triple J's music video which is set to 10cc's cricket classic Dreadlock Holiday.
