Van Breda to appear in court for postponement of trial

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not given reasons for the move but has confirmed Judge Siraj Desai will conclude the matter, which is one of his last cases before retirement.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of family axe murder accused Henri van Breda will be postponed on Tuesday, but not by Judge Siraj Desai.

Van Breda's accused of the murder of his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his younger sister in their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

The NPA has issued an urgent notice saying the axe-murder accused will be appearing in court on Tuesday morning for the postponement of his case to a later date.

It's not been revealed why Judge Desai needs the postponement or why he cannot postpone the matter himself.

The judgment could be moved from 23 April to May, although further details will only be revealed in court.

Van Breda has been on trial for more than two months and remains out on bail.

He claims an intruder attacked his family.