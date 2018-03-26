Unisa denies bursary fraud claims

Last week the Hawks arrested the university's payroll administrator for allegedly manipulating the bursary system by creating ghost students at the South African Agency for Science and Technology.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has refuted reports of a fraud syndicate involving bursaries at the institution following the arrest of one of its employees.

In a statement, issued last week, the Hawks said they had arrested the university's payroll administrator for allegedly manipulating the bursary system by creating ghost students at the South African Agency for Science and Technology.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says because of the statement, people are now under the impression that student bursaries at Unisa are being defrauded.

“So when they came on that day to effect an arrest it was in relation to the person being implicated in that matter with another employee before they joined the University of South Africa. So, there is no fraud syndicate of any incident of fraud that took place or is taking place at Unisa.”

He says the Hawks have agreed to retract the statement.