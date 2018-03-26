Unisa denies bursary fraud claims
Last week the Hawks arrested the university's payroll administrator for allegedly manipulating the bursary system by creating ghost students at the South African Agency for Science and Technology.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has refuted reports of a fraud syndicate involving bursaries at the institution following the arrest of one of its employees.
In a statement, issued last week, the Hawks said they had arrested the university's payroll administrator for allegedly manipulating the bursary system by creating ghost students at the South African Agency for Science and Technology.
Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says because of the statement, people are now under the impression that student bursaries at Unisa are being defrauded.
“So when they came on that day to effect an arrest it was in relation to the person being implicated in that matter with another employee before they joined the University of South Africa. So, there is no fraud syndicate of any incident of fraud that took place or is taking place at Unisa.”
He says the Hawks have agreed to retract the statement.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.