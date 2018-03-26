UJ, UCT to battle for final Varsity Cup semi-final spot

UJ are currently on 23 points and occupy fourth spot on the log, while UCT are just three points behind their Johannesburg rivals.

JOHANNESBURG - FNB UJ play host to FNB UCT in an all or nothing clash where the winner will secure the last remaining semi-final spot.

UJ are currently on 23 points and occupy the fourth spot on the log, while UCT are just three points behind their Johannesburg rivals.

The Cape side will need to either get a bonus-point victory or prevent UJ from claiming a losing bonus-point in order to continue their Varsity Cup season.

UJ are unbeaten in their last three games but are coming off the back of a disappointing 30-30 draw against FNB Tuks, where they threw away a 13-point lead in the second half.

UCT, meanwhile are coming off the back of a 30-23 win over FNB CUT, which kept their semi-final hopes alive.

The men from Johannesburg go into the game as favourites given their log position and recent form, but UCT are no strangers when it comes to upsets.

They are the only side to beat FNB NWU this season and scored three tries in the final five minutes of the 2014 final to claim a 39-33 over NWU.

The clash has the potential to be the game of the season so far, with both sides are hungry for a semi-final spot and have the players that can make it happen.

Along with the drama that will unfold between UJ and UCT, there is also a top of the table clash to look forward to when FNB NWU host FNB Maties.

Both sides have already booked home semi-finals, with Maties unbeaten in the competition and NWU losing just one game.

The winner of this game would likely secure a home final, should either one make it to that stage, which means there is still a lot to play for.

From a rivalry at the top the table to one that will be for regional bragging rights, FNB Shimlas play host to FNB CUT.

Shimlas have an outside chance of making the semi-finals but need to overturn a massive 72-point difference to claim the final spot ahead of UCT.

CUT meanwhile will be looking to get away from the relegation zone once and for all with a win over their Free State rivals.

CUT will need to be wary of FNB Madibaz who take on FNB Tuks in a game that could signal the end of Madibaz in Varsity Cup.

David Maidza’s side are still in with a chance of survival but need to beat Tuks and hope that CUT lose to Shimlas without a bonus point.

The two televised games will feature the Bloemfontein derby between Shimlas and CUT as well as the top of the table clash between Maties and NWU.