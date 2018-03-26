UB40's Ali Campbell says they ready to wow SA on 25th Anniversary tour

702/CapeTalk's Ray White speaks to UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell about the band's achievements over decades and upcoming SA tour.

Pop band UB40 will be returning to South African in May as part of their 25th Anniversary tour.

The band has performed in South Africa a number of times since Nelson Mandela was released from prison. Prior to that UB40 had upheld a boycott on the country because of apartheid.

The trio of Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue has been together since 1979, releasing some of the greatest hits under the UB40 banner.

The band's lead singer Ali Campbell spoke to Ray White about their upcoming tour to South Africa.

We absolutely love South Africa... Ali Campbell, UB40 lead singer

We will be playing our greatest hits. We were very lucky in the 80s and 90s to have about 40 top 20 hits so we have a wealth of stuff to choose from. Ali Campbell, UB40 lead singer

The band will be in Cape Town on 15 May at Grand Arena, GrandWest and in Pretoria on 19 May at Sun Arena, Time Square.

Tickets range from R460 - R900, available on Computicket.

