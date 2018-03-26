Titans crowned Sunfoil Series champions

The Titans clinched the 2017/18 Sunfoil Series trophy in a rain ravaged final round at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Amidst the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, the Titans secured the title by beating the Knights by four wickets midway through the fourth and final day.

The Titans headed into the final round knowing that a win over the Knights could secure the title, but they also needed a few results to go their way. The Lions had to beat the Cobras and a draw or loss for the Warriors against the Dolphins in Durban were the favorable results for Mark Boucher’s men.

With the round only starting on the third day, after no play was possible in the first two days due to persistent rain, all the sides had to make big plays to gain the require results.

The defending champions, the Knights, batted first and posted a first innings total of 169 declared, with opener Luthando Mnyanda top scoring with 53, while Alfred Mothao claiming 3/34. In reply, the Titans declared their innings on 269 and a healthy lead of 100 runs.

Heino Kuhn and Heinrich Klaasen scored a better than a run a ball 82 and 84 respectively to give the Titans the advantage.

With the game moving at a rapid pace in order to get a result, the Knights were rolled over for 209 in their second innings, setting the Titans a target of 109 to secure the title.

Their chase was rocky, losing early wickets, but a solid partnership between Kuhn and Farhaan Behardien sealed the victory.

In the other results from the final round, the Lions secured a morale boosting nine-wicket win over the Cobras, where veteran Cobras opener Andrew Puttick played his final first class game and it was heart break for the Warriors as their title quest ended in a draw against the Dolphins in Durban.