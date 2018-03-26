Taxi boss shot dead in Mandalay

Dan Khumalo, a senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, was murdered last night.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi boss has been murdered outside his home in Mandalay.

Transport MEC Donald Grant has condemned the murder.

He says Khumalo was a respected figure in the minibus taxi industry in Cape Town.