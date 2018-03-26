Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam refuse to leave Ghouta: spokesman
Jaish al-Islam is currently negotiating with Russia over the future of the area and the people in it.
BEIRUT – Jaish al-Islam, the last rebel faction in control of territory in eastern Ghouta, said on Sunday it would not withdraw to other opposition-held parts of Syria as other rebel groups have done under deals negotiated with Syrian government ally Russia.
After a month-long ground and air offensive and deals under which rebel fighters agreed to be transported to northern Syria, pro-Syrian government forces have taken control of most of what had been the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.
Only the town of Douma, the most populous part of eastern Ghouta, remains under rebel control.
Jaish al-Islam is currently negotiating with Russia over the future of the area and the people in it.
“Today the negotiations taking place ... are to stay in Ghouta and not to leave it,” Jaish al-Islam’s military spokesman Hamza Birqdar told Istanbul-based Syrian radio station Radio al-Kul via Skype from eastern Ghouta.
Birqdar accused the Syrian government of trying to change the demographic balance of the eastern Ghouta by forcing out locals and replacing them with its allies.
He said in the negotiations with Russia Jaish al-Islam is asking for guarantees that what remains of the local population will not be forced out.
Both Ahrar al-Sham and Failq al-Rahman, two other rebel groups formerly in charge of pockets of the eastern Ghouta, have accepted deals under which they withdraw to opposition-held Idlib in northwest Syria.
Moscow and Damascus say the Ghouta campaign is necessary to halt deadly rebel shelling of the capital.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia Chief Executive addresses ball tampering incident
-
Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source
-
Israeli interceptors deployed against machine gun fire, not rockets: army
-
Parliament must have power to stop 'No Deal' Brexit, says opposition Labour
-
Saudi Arabia shoots down missiles from Yemen; one dead from debris
-
Poll shows most French oppose arms sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.