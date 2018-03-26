'Suspended NW health HOD misrepresented work experience'

NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala, who is on forced leave pending an investigation into claims of corruption against him, has denied any wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West portfolio committee on health says it has written confirmation that embattled health HOD Thabo Lekalakala misrepresented his work experience when applying for the post which he’s held since 2015.

Lekalakala, who is on forced leave pending an investigation into claims of corruption against him, has denied any wrongdoing.

He is accused of benefitting from the Gupta family’s Mediosa health scheme.

Lekalakala faces a barrage of allegations against him, including fraud and corruption charges over the alleged misrepresentation of his work experience, after he stated that he had worked as a chief director.

Now the chairperson of the portfolio committee on health, Madoda Sambatha, says they have written proof the HOD did not meet the requirements.

Earlier this year, Lekalakala said the claims amounted to libel.

The portfolio committee says it will allow the courts to handle the matter.