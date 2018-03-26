Still unsafe for trains to operate in Mamelodi after driver, guards assaulted

JOHANNESBURG - Almost two weeks after Metrorail pulled its service from the Mamelodi corridor as trains were vandalised and drivers were assaulted, it’s still too unsafe to go back on the tracks.

One female driver was stripped naked and assaulted while security guards were also harassed.

Last week Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told Eyewitness News the violence will not end unless the rot at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is not dealt with first.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says the team is still deliberating on a plan to stop the violence before the trains can operate again.

“Unfortunately, the commuters will be the ones that will suffer. But I think the commuters do understand that for their own safety as well there is much that we can actually do.”