Still unsafe for trains to operate in Mamelodi after driver, guards assaulted
Last week Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said the violence will not end unless the rot at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is not dealt with first.
JOHANNESBURG - Almost two weeks after Metrorail pulled its service from the Mamelodi corridor as trains were vandalised and drivers were assaulted, it’s still too unsafe to go back on the tracks.
One female driver was stripped naked and assaulted while security guards were also harassed.
Last week Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told Eyewitness News the violence will not end unless the rot at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is not dealt with first.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says the team is still deliberating on a plan to stop the violence before the trains can operate again.
“Unfortunately, the commuters will be the ones that will suffer. But I think the commuters do understand that for their own safety as well there is much that we can actually do.”
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals
-
DA MPs against diversity clause say they are not anti-transformation
-
Man crushed by own car at drive-through
-
Hawks to examine affidavit accusing Zuma of accepting R1m bribe
-
Mkhwebane shares state capture investigation record with Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.