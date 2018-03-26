Steve Smith may never be a captain again - Pat Symcox

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African spinner Pat Symcox believes the ball-tampering incident involving Australian captain Steve Smith is far from over and will escalate during investigations.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that Iain Roy, who heads up the organisation's integrity unit, is on his way to South Africa to conduct an internal investigation.

After batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera shining the ball with an unknown yellow object, Bancroft and Smith admitted to premeditated ball tampering in a shocking press conference.

Smith received a one-match ban from the International Cricket Council, while Bancroft was slapped with three demerits points.

Symcox believes it will be near impossible for Smith to captain of the side again.

“I’d be shocked if Steve Smith ever became the captain of any sort. What has been lost by this team? It’s the integrity.”

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has reacted, saying that he is disappointed and shocked by the cheating cricketers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)