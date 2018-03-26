Sisulu stresses need for SADC to address unemployment, poverty
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says as the SADC enters its 26th year, there is a critical need for industrial development underpinned by a sound infrastructure.
PRETORIA - Welcoming regional counterparts to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministerial meeting, South Africa’s foreign policy chief Lindiwe Sisulu stresses the need to address the core issues of unemployment, underdevelopment and poverty alleviation.
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation welcomes Comoros as the 16th member of the regional body.
Sisulu recalls last week’s signing in Kigali of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
She says as the SADC enters its 26th year, there is a critical need for industrial development underpinned by a sound infrastructure.
As SADC chair, South Africa is working towards ensuring the practical implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Plan.
Industrialisation remains a core pre-requisite for prosperity in the region and has to be achieved through a strong partnership with the private sector.
