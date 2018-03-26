Search continues for man swept out to sea during baptism in CT

The bodies of two other men were retrieved on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a man who was swept out to sea during a baptism ceremony at Monwabisi Beach continues on Monday morning.

The bodies of two other men were retrieved on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says: “It appears three men attending the baptism ceremony were swept out to sea by rip currents while the ceremony was taking place. One body was recovered. Police divers also recovered a second body.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)