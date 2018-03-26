Search called off for man who drowned during baptism at CT beach

[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement
He's one of three men who drowned during a baptism ceremony over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A search for a man who drowned off Monwabisi Beach has been called off.
The bodies of two of the victims have been retrieved.
The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says: “SAPS indicted this morning that they would not resume with the search as the body could be anywhere, due to the tidal movements. An SAPS helicopter will do an area reconnaissance only.”
