Saps diving unit to continue search for third man in Monwabisi beach drowning
Two of the deceased were from the St Paul's Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Khayelitsha and the other was a member of the public who tried to assist.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service Diving Unit will continue the search for the 30-year-old man who drowned during a baptism at Monwabisi Beach.
He was one of three men in their 30s who on Sunday drowned at the beach, known for its strong rip tides.
Two of the deceased were from the St Paul's Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Khayelitsha and the other was a member of the public who tried to assist.
The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says the incident occurred before lifeguards came on duty.
He's urging churches to contact the city's Parks and Recreation Department when conducting such ceremonies.
“We ask them to make a booking or make an application to use the facility but there’s not chare involved. In that way, we will be informed that people are coming to the beach for a particular reason and we can maybe provide lifesavers for the time that they’re there or ensure that law enforcement is around.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.