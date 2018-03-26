Saps diving unit to continue search for third man in Monwabisi beach drowning

Two of the deceased were from the St Paul's Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Khayelitsha and the other was a member of the public who tried to assist.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service Diving Unit will continue the search for the 30-year-old man who drowned during a baptism at Monwabisi Beach.

He was one of three men in their 30s who on Sunday drowned at the beach, known for its strong rip tides.

Two of the deceased were from the St Paul's Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Khayelitsha and the other was a member of the public who tried to assist.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says the incident occurred before lifeguards came on duty.

He's urging churches to contact the city's Parks and Recreation Department when conducting such ceremonies.

“We ask them to make a booking or make an application to use the facility but there’s not chare involved. In that way, we will be informed that people are coming to the beach for a particular reason and we can maybe provide lifesavers for the time that they’re there or ensure that law enforcement is around.”