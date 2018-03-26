Ramaphosa to launch initiative to tackle youth unemployment

The ANC’S Ace Magashule says that this initiative is a partnership between government and the private sector and aims to see one million young South Africans being offered paid work experience over the next three years.

CAPE TOWN - Youth unemployment remains a worry for South Africa.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week launch the Youth Employment Service (YES), to give effect to his inauguration promise to put the problem of youth unemployment centre stage.

The initiative was discussed by the African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive.

Meanwhile, the ruling party will hold a summit on the land question from 20 April to 21 April.

Earlier this year, Parliament voted for a motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation, for which the majority voted yes.

