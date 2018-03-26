Popular Topics
PSL disciplinary committee dismisses Ndoro ineligibility complaints

The PSL disciplinary committee has handed down a ruling in respect of the protests lodged by Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City against Ajax Cape Town for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro against them.

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town. Picture: Twitter/@ajaxcapetown
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town. Picture: Twitter/@ajaxcapetown
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee has handed down a ruling in respect of the protests lodged by Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City against Ajax Cape Town for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro against them in matches which took place on 31 January 2018 and 4 February 2018 respectively.

The disciplinary committee found that Ndoro’s eligibility had already been ruled upon by the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, as the issue of his eligibility fell within its sphere of jurisdiction.

In the circumstances, the disciplinary committee ruled that it lacked the necessary jurisdiction to hear the protests and they were both dismissed. The protesting clubs, Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City, were ordered to pay the costs of the hearing.

