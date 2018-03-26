PSL disciplinary committee dismisses Ndoro ineligibility complaints
The PSL disciplinary committee has handed down a ruling in respect of the protests lodged by Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City against Ajax Cape Town for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro against them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee has handed down a ruling in respect of the protests lodged by Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City against Ajax Cape Town for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro against them in matches which took place on 31 January 2018 and 4 February 2018 respectively.
The disciplinary committee found that Ndoro’s eligibility had already been ruled upon by the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, as the issue of his eligibility fell within its sphere of jurisdiction.
In the circumstances, the disciplinary committee ruled that it lacked the necessary jurisdiction to hear the protests and they were both dismissed. The protesting clubs, Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City, were ordered to pay the costs of the hearing.
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals
-
Sponsors put Australian cricket on notice amid ball-tampering scandal
-
Ways of changing surface of cricket ball
-
Steve Smith may never be a captain again - Pat Symcox
-
[ANALYSIS] The day Australian cricket lost its integrity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.