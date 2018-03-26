Popular Topics
Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand land

The police's Donovan Heilbron said a meeting would be held with Mayor Patricia de Lille, councillors and community groups to discuss their grievances.

Residents of Zwelihle near Hermanus protest on Monday 26 March 2018. Picture: Twitter/@HermanusOnline
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Protests were underway in Zwelihle near Hermanus where people were demanding land for housing.

Ward 4 Councillor Lindile Ntsabo of the Overberg District Municipality said police were present to ensure the safety of residents.

“The trauma situation for young people, it’s not good what’s going on. The grievances are about the land, it’s for backyard dwellers. They want to be given land.”

Fifty people have been arrested over the past two days.

Ntsabo said: “What is happening right now they are gathering by the community taxi rank, they are discussing. We don’t know what they are discussing. We are just also waiting to see what they will do after.”

The police's Donovan Heilbron said 24 people appeared in court on Tuesday for public violence and were denied bail.

Heilbron said a meeting would be held with Mayor Patricia de Lille, councillors and community groups to discuss their grievances.

“Tomorrow we are meeting with the MEC for Human Settlement to give them a heads-up in terms of what is going to be the issues that they need to discuss.”

