Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand land

-
'Wonderful to work with committed people who are trying to do the right thing'Business
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serveBusiness
-
Oliphant says implementation date of minimum wage may not be attainableBusiness
-
WC residents oppose proposed fuel levyLocal
-
Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand landLocal
-
CT officials gearing up for Easter long weekendLocal
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serveBusiness
-
Oliphant says implementation date of minimum wage may not be attainableBusiness
-
WC residents oppose proposed fuel levyLocal
-
Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand landLocal
-
CT officials gearing up for Easter long weekendLocal
-
Eskom says working on concerns raised by ratings agenciesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music videoSport
-
Broadcaster says Bancroft might have got away with plot had he not panickedSport
-
Cricket needs change in culture & attitude - MCCSport
-
Another Super Rugby weekend to forget for SA teamsSport
-
[WATCH] What you need to know about ball tamperingSport
-
UJ, UCT to battle for final Varsity Cup semi-final spotSport
Popular Topics
-
Courtney Love owes more than $500,000 in unpaid taxesLifestyle
-
Michael Buble to enjoy small things following son's cancer battleLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Kagiso Modupe's first novel hits the shelvesLifestyle
-
Kristen Bell proud of protestersLifestyle
-
Claire Foy breaks pay gap silenceLifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops 'Black Panther' at box officeLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson 'instantly connected' with March for Our Lives demonstrationsLifestyle
-
Bold and beautiful: Michelle Mosalakae joins new Revlon campaignLifestyle
-
Pink axes Detroit concert on doctor's ordersLifestyle
-
'ANC members must avoid courts, come to new dispute resolution committee'Politics
-
DA MPs against diversity clause say they are not anti-transformationPolitics
-
ANC warns members against using party structures to back state capture accusedPolitics
-
Zuma expected to have day in court soonPolitics
-
Magashule: NEC didn’t discuss Zuma legal woesLocal
-
Hawks confirm they are investigating Zuma - ReportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] The day Australian cricket lost its integrityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s one way to help Facebook protect dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zuma's legacy will haunt South Africa for some timeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Regulating Facebook won’t prevent data breachesOpinion
-
[FACTSHEET] What do we know about wealth in South Africa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] What’s driving CT's water insecurity, and what can be done about itOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serveBusiness
-
Oliphant says implementation date of minimum wage may not be attainableBusiness
-
Eskom says working on concerns raised by ratings agenciesBusiness
-
Public Protector investigates $60m SAP contractLocal
-
[OPINION] Why Africa’s free trade area offers so much promiseOpinion
-
Germany's ATON plans buyout of S.Africa's Murray & RobertsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
Protests underway in Zwelihle as residents demand land
The police's Donovan Heilbron said a meeting would be held with Mayor Patricia de Lille, councillors and community groups to discuss their grievances.
CAPE TOWN – Protests were underway in Zwelihle near Hermanus where people were demanding land for housing.
Ward 4 Councillor Lindile Ntsabo of the Overberg District Municipality said police were present to ensure the safety of residents.
“The trauma situation for young people, it’s not good what’s going on. The grievances are about the land, it’s for backyard dwellers. They want to be given land.”
Fifty people have been arrested over the past two days.
Ntsabo said: “What is happening right now they are gathering by the community taxi rank, they are discussing. We don’t know what they are discussing. We are just also waiting to see what they will do after.”
The police's Donovan Heilbron said 24 people appeared in court on Tuesday for public violence and were denied bail.
Heilbron said a meeting would be held with Mayor Patricia de Lille, councillors and community groups to discuss their grievances.
“Tomorrow we are meeting with the MEC for Human Settlement to give them a heads-up in terms of what is going to be the issues that they need to discuss.”
Popular in Local
-
Hawks serve indictment on Zuma2 hours ago
-
CT motorists warned of delays on N1 outbound after trucks collide2 hours ago
-
Zokwana: I didn't raise money for ANC through Agriculture Deptone hour ago
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation14 hours ago
-
4 suspects due in court after 3 gunned down in Khayelitsha6 hours ago
-
ANC digging deep to align party & state presidency terms2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.