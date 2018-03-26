Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents demand basic services

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents demand basic services

The residents have been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town since last year when a fire devastated the area.

Community members from Imizamo Yethu handed over a memorandum of grievances to City of Cape Town officials during a protest on 26 March 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Community members from Imizamo Yethu handed over a memorandum of grievances to City of Cape Town officials during a protest on 26 March 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of protesting Imizamo Yethu residents is demanding basic services.

The residents have been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town since last year when a fire devastated the area.

Many have been waiting for over a year while reconstructions efforts proceed.

The city has approached the courts to remove residents from the land they've been occupying since the blaze.

Protest leader Pamela Sofika handed over a memorandum of grievances to City of Cape Town officials before dispersing peacefully.

Sofika, along with residents of about 190 households, who the city has been trying to relocate in order to get reblocking underway, says they’re not happy with the structures the municipality plans on giving families once the reblocking is complete.

“We are free… we are free to say that you cannot relocate a person without communicating with them. If you relocate a person you have to agree on the size of the structure. In my life, I’ve never lived in a three-bedroom [house] and I never will until I die.”

Residents are also demanding electricity and adequate sanitation services.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas says the city will look the demands.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA