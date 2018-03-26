Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents demand basic services

The residents have been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town since last year when a fire devastated the area.

CAPE TOWN - A group of protesting Imizamo Yethu residents is demanding basic services.

#ImizamoYethu A group of protesters is in front of the Hout Bay SAPS station. These are residents staying on a section of land that needs to be redeveloped ff last year’s fire. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/WmNzQt7Bt9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2018

Many have been waiting for over a year while reconstructions efforts proceed.

The city has approached the courts to remove residents from the land they've been occupying since the blaze.

Protest leader Pamela Sofika handed over a memorandum of grievances to City of Cape Town officials before dispersing peacefully.

The #ImizamoYethu Informal Settlement Block Committee Council (IYISBCC) want regular meetings with City of CT officials to discuss grievances. They also want adequate sanitation services in the area. MM pic.twitter.com/EwHfOkznHx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2018

Sofika, along with residents of about 190 households, who the city has been trying to relocate in order to get reblocking underway, says they’re not happy with the structures the municipality plans on giving families once the reblocking is complete.

“We are free… we are free to say that you cannot relocate a person without communicating with them. If you relocate a person you have to agree on the size of the structure. In my life, I’ve never lived in a three-bedroom [house] and I never will until I die.”

Residents are also demanding electricity and adequate sanitation services.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas says the city will look the demands.

#ImizamoYethu Quintus says he’ll be giving memorandum to Mayco member of informal settlements Xanthea Limberg. MM pic.twitter.com/5nbZuU4iLW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)