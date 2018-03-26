Poll shows most French oppose arms sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition
Seven in 10 people said the government should stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
PARIS – Seventy-five percent of French people want President Emmanuel Macron to suspend arms’ exports to countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, involved in the Yemeni war, a YouGov poll showed on Monday.
Pressure has been mounting on Macron to scale back military support for the two Gulf Arab states over concerns that French weapons are being used in the offensive, which marks its third year on Monday.
The two Gulf Arab states are leading a coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa. The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than three million.
The poll showed that 88 percent of respondents believed their country should stop arms exports to all countries where there is a risk they could be used against civilian populations and specifically 75 percent for those operating in Yemen.
Seven in 10 people said the government should stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“On the occasion of the third anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, it is high time for the (French) government to hear this message,” said Eoin Dubsky, campaign manager for the SumOfUs NGO, which commissioned the survey.
“Emmanuel Macron, who presents himself to the world as a humanist president, must pass from words to deeds.”
The poll comes as some European states, notably Germany, have curtailed ties with the Saudi-led military coalition. France, Britain and the United States have not followed suit.
France is the world’s third-biggest arms exporter and counts Saudi Arabia and the UAE among its biggest purchasers.
Unlike many of its allies, French export licensing procedures have no parliamentary checks or balances, making the system particularly opaque.
The poll showed that 69% of people wanted to see a strengthening of the role of the French parliament in controlling arms sales.
The survey was conducted online between 20-21 March with a sample of 1,026 people from various strands of the French population aged 18 and over.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Cricket Australia Chief Executive addresses ball tampering incident
-
Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source
-
Israeli interceptors deployed against machine gun fire, not rockets: army
-
Parliament must have power to stop 'No Deal' Brexit, says opposition Labour
-
Saudi Arabia shoots down missiles from Yemen; one dead from debris
-
Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam refuse to leave Ghouta: spokesman
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.