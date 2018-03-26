Politicians need to tackle land matter head-on, says MEC

Five people were arrested for attempting to occupy land in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Dikgang Moiloa has criticised communities responsible for this weekend’s land grabs, saying it’s completely unacceptable.

In another incident, a group of Alexandra residents attempted to grab land in Marlboro but was stopped by the police.

The MEC says it’s time politicians stop pointing fingers at one another and deal with the land shortage head-on.

“We need cool heads. I am consulting internally and putting together a plan, which will be taken to communities to outline where Gauteng is going and where it should be in the next years.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent land invasions in the country.

The party’s John Moodey says: “It’s becoming a national threat and therefore we call upon the powers, be at the national level, especially president Cyril Ramaphosa, to bring back law and order and also to protect the rights of every South African citizen to possess and own land.”

The DA is also accusing the Economic Freedom Fighters of encouraging people to break the law and illegally occupy land.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)