Police hand over Palesa Madiba murder investigation to NPA

It’s been over two years since her remains were found in Phiri and over four years since she disappeared but her family still has no answers on who was responsible for her death.

JOHANNESBURG – As mystery continues to surround the case of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba, Eyewitness News has learnt that police have handed over contents of their investigation to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who is yet to make a decision on whether evidence brought forward is enough to prosecute.

Madiba disappeared in August 2013 while visiting a friend in Phiri, Soweto, during the Women's Day long weekend.

Her skeletal remains were discovered in a shallow grave at the same house two years later on 16 December.

Police had received an anonymous tip off about her whereabouts.

Gauteng police's Brigadier Mmathepelo Peterson has told Eyewitness News that she can not divulge details as the case is at an advanced but sensitive stage.

“All I can confirm right now is that the matter is with DPP for a decision.”

Palesa's uncle Thabiso Tsholedi says that the family has been kept in the dark and have almost lost all hope of finding answers.

“Over the time since then, we’ve been obviously following up and we were told that they close to going to court, they’re just finalising a few things. It’s 2018 and this has no outcome.”

The family at whose house the body of the then 21-year-old UJ student was discovered were taken in for questioning at the time.