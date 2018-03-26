Parly police committee wants urgent action on cash-in-transit heists

Chairperson Francois Beukman says the frequency of cash-in-transit heists was raised at the last two portfolio committee meetings with National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police committee is alarmed at the frequent rate of cash-in-transit heists across the country.

The committee says it has noted with serious concern the latest cash-in-transit robbery near Acornhoek/Hoedspruit in Limpopo, which took place over the weekend and left two guards seriously wounded.

Parliament's police portfolio committee is urging the South African Police Service to give special attention to the evolving crime trend of cash-in-transit heists.

Beukman says the committee is of the view that crime intelligence and detection operations should be increased and the relevant specialised units should be tasked to deal with the crime trend.

“From the portfolio committees sides it's quite important that there should be urgency and there should be results. It’s quite clear that its syndicates that are operating.”

The committee will now await a detailed briefing from police management on plans to combat the trend as part of the various budget briefings taking place next month.