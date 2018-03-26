Palesa Madiba’s murder: Family feel let down by police

Palesa Madiba's skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto in December of 2015, after police received a tip-off.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a University of Johannesburg student whose disappearance and death shocked the country have told Eyewitness News that they feel let down by the law two years since a major breakthrough in the case.

Madiba was last seen at the house in Phiri in August 2013, where she had spent the Women's Day long weekend with her friend.

Madiba's uncle, Thabiso Tsholedi, says that the family is still not doing well.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even know if there’s been a court case or whether anyone has been in court. We have no clue as a family.”

Tsholedi says they hold on to the fact that they were at least able to bury her after more than two years of not knowing where she was.

“As a family, we’ve managed to heal over time and managed to bury her.”

He says he doesn't understand why no arrests have been made after her body was discovered in the same house where she was last seen alive.

At the time, the family at whose house Madiba’s body was discovered were taken in for questioning at the time.

Police say the case has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng and they await a decision on whether the evidence is enough to pursue arrests.

