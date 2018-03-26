Oliphant says implementation date of minimum wage may not be attainable
Addressing the media at Parliament on Monday evening, Minister Mildred Oliphant says her department no longer has control over the process to implement the R20 an hour minimum.
CAPE TOWN - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has acknowledged that the 1 May implementation date for the national minimum wage might not be attainable.
But she says the process is now entirely in the hands of Parliament.
The portfolio committee on labour has over the past week been hearing public submissions on three bills which will give effect to the minimum wage.
She says the implementation date announced by former deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa last year February was always subject to the completion of the Parliamentary process.
“At this stage, we must all accept and allow the parliamentary processes to unfold without any undue interference. All the bills are now under the authority of Parliament and those who have views and opinions on the bills will have to approach Parliament as we, as the executive, no longer have control of these processes.”
