Ntini critises ICC handling of Austrailian ball tampering scandal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ntini critises ICC handling of Austrailian ball tampering scandal

Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini believes that, given the nature of the incident, the ban should have been more severe.

Former South African cricketer Makhaya Ntini. Picture: Facebook.
Former South African cricketer Makhaya Ntini. Picture: Facebook.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini has criticised both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Australia for the way they have handled the controversy surrounding the ball tampering scandal, which took centre stage during the third test at Newlands.

Australian Captain Steve Smith has been banned for the remaining test while Cameron Bancroft was given three demerit points.

Ntini believes that, given the nature of the incident, the ban should have been more severe.

“ICC should absolutely take a very good decision within that because you must understand whatever happens after this one, whatever country that gets caught out doing the same thing they can never punish that person more than they have done to the Australian guy.”

Meanwhile, Australian correspondent Rob Calder says the scandal will have serious consequences regarding sponsorship.

Calder says that a number of major sponsors have already pulled out.

“This has got the potential to cost the Australian cricket business millions of dollars. It's putting off sponsors. Some of the main Australian cricket sponsors are one of the largest banks and Qantas and they’re rethinking what they’re going to do.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA