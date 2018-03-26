Ntini critises ICC handling of Austrailian ball tampering scandal

Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini believes that, given the nature of the incident, the ban should have been more severe.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini has criticised both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Australia for the way they have handled the controversy surrounding the ball tampering scandal, which took centre stage during the third test at Newlands.

Australian Captain Steve Smith has been banned for the remaining test while Cameron Bancroft was given three demerit points.

“ICC should absolutely take a very good decision within that because you must understand whatever happens after this one, whatever country that gets caught out doing the same thing they can never punish that person more than they have done to the Australian guy.”

Meanwhile, Australian correspondent Rob Calder says the scandal will have serious consequences regarding sponsorship.

Calder says that a number of major sponsors have already pulled out.

“This has got the potential to cost the Australian cricket business millions of dollars. It's putting off sponsors. Some of the main Australian cricket sponsors are one of the largest banks and Qantas and they’re rethinking what they’re going to do.”