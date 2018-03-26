Ntini critises ICC handling of Austrailian ball tampering scandal
Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini believes that, given the nature of the incident, the ban should have been more severe.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini has criticised both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Australia for the way they have handled the controversy surrounding the ball tampering scandal, which took centre stage during the third test at Newlands.
Australian Captain Steve Smith has been banned for the remaining test while Cameron Bancroft was given three demerit points.
Ntini believes that, given the nature of the incident, the ban should have been more severe.
“ICC should absolutely take a very good decision within that because you must understand whatever happens after this one, whatever country that gets caught out doing the same thing they can never punish that person more than they have done to the Australian guy.”
Meanwhile, Australian correspondent Rob Calder says the scandal will have serious consequences regarding sponsorship.
Calder says that a number of major sponsors have already pulled out.
“This has got the potential to cost the Australian cricket business millions of dollars. It's putting off sponsors. Some of the main Australian cricket sponsors are one of the largest banks and Qantas and they’re rethinking what they’re going to do.”
Popular in Sport
-
Broadcaster says Bancroft might have got away with plot had he not panicked
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music video
-
Steve Smith may never be a captain again - Pat Symcox
-
[ANALYSIS] The day Australian cricket lost its integrity
-
Sponsors put Australian cricket on notice amid ball-tampering scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.