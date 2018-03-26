NPA denies receiving Palesa Madiba's docket

Palesa Madiba disappeared in August 2013 while visiting a friend in Phiri, Soweto. Her skeletal remains were discovered at the same house two years later.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied police reports that it’s been handed the docket of former University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.

Madiba disappeared in August 2013 while visiting a friend in Phiri, Soweto, during the Women's Day long weekend.

Her skeletal remains were discovered in a shallow grave at the same house two years later on 16 December.

Police received an anonymous tip-off about her whereabouts.

When speaking to Eyewitness News over the weekend, Gauteng police's Mathapelo Peters said Madiba's case was with the director of public prosecution (DPP) in the province.

“With this being a very sensitive case, all I can confirm right now is that the matter is with the DPP for a decision. There was a case of murder opened and the police are investigating it in consultation with the DPP.”

However, the NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane has refuted this, saying nothing of this sort has come to the DPP's office.

“As the NPA, we have never received such a docket. We went into our registers in the office and found that we don’t have such a docket.”

Madiba’s family say they've been kept in the dark and have almost lost all hope of finding closure.