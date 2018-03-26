New Zealand crush England in first Test

Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Todd Astle took three wickets each as they guided the home side to an emphatic victory on the final day.

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand handed England a crushing defeat by innings and 49 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes looked to have set England on their way to an unlikely and remarkable draw before Neil Wagner claimed the scalp of Stokes for a well-played 66 and later that of Woakes for a patient 52.

The wicket of Stokes falling on the stroke of the dinner break as the two middle-order batsmen negotiated much of the second session.

Stokes fell with the score on 300 as the England tail provided little resistance to be bowled out for 320.

New Zealand were dominant with the ball throughout the game as six wickets from Trent Boult and four from Tim Southee ensured that England were bowled out for just 58 on the first day of the Test match.

The hosts never looked back from that point on and brilliant centuries from Kane Williamson (102) and Henry Nicholls (145) set up a massive total of 427 in the Black Caps’ first innings.

Joe Root and Mark Stoneman provided resistance at the top of the order with half-centuries each before the middle order did their part for the visitors. Their efforts weren’t enough though as the New Zealand bowling unit was just too strong throughout the Test match.

The second Test gets underway in Christchurch on Friday.