Net1 to appeal court ruling to pay back R317m to Sassa
Net1 CEO Herman Kotze says he is disappointed by Friday's North Gauteng High Court ruling that the money be repaid with interest.
CAPE TOWN - The parent company of social grants disburser Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) says it plans to seek leave to appeal a ruling that it pay back R317 million to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Net1 CEO Herman Kotze says he is disappointed by Friday's North Gauteng High Court ruling that the money be repaid with interest.
Corruption Watch took the matter to court, arguing that the payment was invalid.
Meanwhile, the company has welcomed a Constitutional Court ruling that it continues to pay the country's cash recipients for another six months, to allow Sassa more time to get its house in order.
Net1 says CPS performed the services for which it was paid R317 million at Sassa's request, when in 2014 it was asked to biometrically register all social grant beneficiaries, including children.
CPS says that it performed 11 million additional registrations beyond those it tendered to register and claimed the additional cost from Sassa based on an independent audit.
Net1 CEO Herman Kotze says that the process led to the removal of ghost beneficiaries and duplicate grants from the system.
He says it's unfortunate the company is once again being prejudiced by apparent shortcomings in Sassa's processes.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
Ferguson: Laying rape charge against Danny Jordaan wasn’t easy decision
-
Five people to appear in court following land grab attempt
-
Man crushed by own car at drive-through
-
Hawks to examine affidavit accusing Zuma of accepting R1m bribe
-
[ALERT] Steve Smith quits as captain of Rajasthan Royals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.