Mkhwebane shares state capture investigation record with Zondo Commission

Mkhwebane met with the deputy Chief Justice and chairperson of the commission, Justice Raymond Zondo, last week.

CAPE TOWN – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has shared the state capture investigation record with the Zondo Commission as it prepares to commence work.

Mkhwebane met with the deputy Chief Justice and chairperson of the commission, Justice Raymond Zondo, last week.

The record includes documentary evidence and transcripts of meetings packaged into 110 arch lever files and 17 boxes.

The commission into allegations of state capture is expected to start in the next few months.