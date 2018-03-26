Michael Buble to enjoy small things following son's cancer battle

The singer has vowed to enjoy life more following his son Noah's liver cancer battle last year.

LONDON - Michael Buble has learnt to appreciate the "small things" following his son's cancer battle.

The 42-year-old Canadian singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato were left devastated after four-year-old Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer back in 2016, but luckily the youngster was confirmed to be making a recovery towards the end of last year.

And now Buble said he will start enjoying life more.

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada: "Emotionally, it's a roller coaster. I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes.

"Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life.

"I enjoy the small things."

Buble also confirmed that he and his wife - who he married back in 2011 and have another son two-year-old Elias - are expecting their third child.

He said: "Oops, you did it again - my wife and I are pregnant with our number three."

It was reported last week that the couple are expecting a baby girl in around four months’ time, but the Canadian crooner didn't reveal the gender of the tot.

Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 but the hitmaker has previously confirmed he has been "progressing well" following his treatment.

Speaking previously, he said: "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."