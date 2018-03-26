Local Ford owners take to social media over security system concerns

Some Ford drivers have used a Facebook group to share their experiences, saying that criminals appear to use a similar modus operandi when breaking in.

JOHANNESBURG – A number of Ford customers have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the security systems of their cars, saying that thieves have apparently found a way to bypass them.

Some Ford drivers have used a Facebook group to share their experiences, saying that criminals appear to use a similar modus operandi when breaking in.

They say that criminals are able to tamper with the front lock which unlocks the rest of the car and allows them access to the car without the alarm going off.

“In a video, you can see that they’ve got the car, opened up the car by simply just jamming the doors, couple of second open the boot and drive off and take it.”

Ford says its security experts continuously investigate the way cars are targeted but didn't give more details.