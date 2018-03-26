[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement

| CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviewed to Commuter Transport Engineering CEO Patricia Norris and Zwelinzima Vavi, the South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary.

CAPE TOWN – A South African based rail manufacturer has responded to claims that Chinese rail company, China South Rail (CSR) is asking the government for a R5.3 billion to continue to supply new locomotives to Transnet.

CSR reportedly said that they are unable to find local procurement partners in South Africa who can deliver what they are looking for.

CEO of Commuter Transport Engineering, Patricia Norris says CSR did approach them and did site visits, but nothing came of it.

At the same time, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says it’s distasteful that R25 billion was given to CSR to manufacture locomotives which South African firms have capacity to produce.

“This is a major slap in the face of the South African industry and the workers of this country.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA