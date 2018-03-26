[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviewed to Commuter Transport Engineering CEO Patricia Norris and Zwelinzima Vavi, the South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary.

CAPE TOWN – A South African based rail manufacturer has responded to claims that Chinese rail company, China South Rail (CSR) is asking the government for a R5.3 billion to continue to supply new locomotives to Transnet.

CSR reportedly said that they are unable to find local procurement partners in South Africa who can deliver what they are looking for.

CEO of Commuter Transport Engineering, Patricia Norris says CSR did approach them and did site visits, but nothing came of it.

At the same time, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says it’s distasteful that R25 billion was given to CSR to manufacture locomotives which South African firms have capacity to produce.

“This is a major slap in the face of the South African industry and the workers of this country.”

