[LISTEN] Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us

Radio 702 | Last October, Jennifer Ferguson accused South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan of raping her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - Musician and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson says there are more women who are going to come forward as sexual abuse survivors in a case against Danny Jordaan.

“We know there are more than just the three of us. We just have to make them feel safe and ensure their identities can be protected. There is a huge amount of fear. Rape victims are not only fighting stigma in society, but there’s a huge concern about safety.”

Ferguson spoke to 702’s Eusebius McKaiser after laying a rape charge against Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Jordaan has denied the allegations.

