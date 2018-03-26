[LISTEN] Finance Minister Nene on Moody's stable outlook
Radio 702 | Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says it is important to take charge of the country’s agenda while ratings agencies and investors are beginning to view it positively.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says during his recent interactions with ratings agencies, he has seen some positive reactions.
Rating agency Moody’s has kept South Africa's credit ratings unchanged but revised the country’s outlook to stable from negative.
Nene says the changes to some state-owned entities, such as Eskom, have been welcomed by investors.
He says regardless of this, it is important to not to get complacent in the positivity, adding it is time to take charge of the country’s agenda.
Listen to the audio above for more.
