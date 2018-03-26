[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serve

Radio 702 | Mark Kingon says coming into Sars ahead of the deadline for the debt owed to the service to be repaid on Thursday has made him nervous and given him sleepless nights.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says he views his appointment as an opportunity to serve Sars and the country.

Kingon took over after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week placed Tom Moyane on suspension, blaming him for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute.

He says he is confident they will make the target of at least R1.2 trillion.

