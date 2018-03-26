Lavender Hill man in court for allegedly raping girl (17)
The 54-year-old was arrested by law enforcement officials during an operation last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill man has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.
The 54-year-old was arrested by law enforcement officials during an operation last week.
Authorities say the suspect met the teenager on social media and sexually groomed her before arranging a meeting.
The case has been postponed to next month for a bail application and for the appointment of a legal aid lawyer.
The 54-year-old accused will be held at Pollsmoor Prison.
Authorities say he met the 17-year-old victim on social media, where he posed as a much younger person and convinced the teenager to send him topless pictures of herself.
The man then allegedly arranged to meet the girl near Retreat Station last week. But when she arrived and discovered he'd lied about his age she wanted to leave.
It's alleged he then forced himself on her, threatening to expose her pictures on social media if she left.
The girl reported the accused to law enforcement officials who worked with her to stage a set-up to catch him red-handed.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.