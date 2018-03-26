Lavender Hill man in court for allegedly raping girl (17)

The 54-year-old was arrested by law enforcement officials during an operation last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill man has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say the suspect met the teenager on social media and sexually groomed her before arranging a meeting.

The case has been postponed to next month for a bail application and for the appointment of a legal aid lawyer.

The 54-year-old accused will be held at Pollsmoor Prison.

Authorities say he met the 17-year-old victim on social media, where he posed as a much younger person and convinced the teenager to send him topless pictures of herself.

The man then allegedly arranged to meet the girl near Retreat Station last week. But when she arrived and discovered he'd lied about his age she wanted to leave.

It's alleged he then forced himself on her, threatening to expose her pictures on social media if she left.

The girl reported the accused to law enforcement officials who worked with her to stage a set-up to catch him red-handed.