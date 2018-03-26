JMPD monitor protest in Lenasia south

Residents are barricading the golden highway and provincial road with burning tyres and rubble.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are on the scene of a protest in Lenasia south.

It’s not yet clear what the protest is about.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Edna Mamonyane say: "Metro Police officers will try and divert traffic to make sure that the people don’t get caught in that service delivery protest."