Jewish groups protest against Labour Party at British parliament

Suspicions of prejudice in the political group are long-standing but have resurfaced because of the party leader's support for a street mural many see as anti-semitic.

LONDON - Jewish groups gathered outside the British parliament on Monday to protest against anti-semitism in the main opposition Labour Party.

Two Labour MPs have already been suspended amid claims of anti-semitism and an internal inquiry - which said the party wasn’t overrun with racists - was wildly regarded as a whitewash.

Now Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has reinitiated the debate. In 2012 he said plans to destroy the mural were against free speech.

But now, amid growing claims that the artwork is anti-semitic, Corbin says he didn’t look at it closely enough.

Jewish groups say this is not acceptable and want anti-semitism rooted out for good.