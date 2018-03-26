'It's wonderful to work with people who are trying to do the right thing'

The newly appointed acting commissioner says there has been some discomfort to all staff at Sars since the suspension of former commissioner Tom Moyane.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon says while Sars has collected over a R1 trillion in tax revenue, this week remains crucial in wrapping up tax collection for the 2018 fiscal year.

He says despite this, he has hope that the institution will stabilise.

Kingon took over after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week placed Moyane on suspension, blaming him for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute.

Kingon says he doesn't mind if he is a seat warmer for someone else.

“We’ve got our debt collector phoning and dealing with people on a huge scale across our organisation and that process is underway hugely and they will continue to try to collect debt until the very last minute of Thursday. It’s wonderful to be able to work with people who are committed, who are trying to do the right thing and try and get the organisation on the right path.”

