Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case

JERUSALEM - Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday over his alleged dealings with the country’s largest telecommunication company, Israel Radio said, in one of three corruption cases weighing on the leader’s political future.

It was the second time the prime minister had been questioned in the investigation.

He is suspected of awarding regulatory favours to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favourable coverage on a news site the company’s owner controls.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a witch hunt.