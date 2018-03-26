Hawks to examine affidavit accusing Zuma of accepting R1m bribe

Congress of South African Trade Unions president Sdumo Dlamini has also been implicated but has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say investigators will now examine an affidavit received by an alleged corruption whistleblower around allegations of bribery levelled against former President Jacob Zuma.

It’s being reported Zuma allegedly accepted a R1 million bribe from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping Senzeni Zokwana in his post as Agriculture Minister in 2016.

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini has also been implicated but has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says the case is not yet ready to be prosecuted.

“It’s just allegations that have been made and as such we're of the view that the person who would have done that would have to also be taken seriously because they wouldn’t have just gone to the police to just open a case.”