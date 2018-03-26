Popular Topics
Hawks serve indictment on Zuma

In just 11 days former president Jacob Zuma will have to present himself at the High Court in Durban to make his first appearance on fraud and corruption charges.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
45 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Hawks have served an indictment on former president Jacob Zuma and summoned him to appear in court at the end of next week.

It’s being widely reported that Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley received the indictment on behalf of his client.

It’s now official - in just 11 days Zuma will have to present himself at the High Court in Durban to make his first appearance on fraud and corruption charges.

While the Hawks have been unreachable this hour, it’s understood they served the indictment and summons on Zuma’s attorney earlier on Monday.

The former president has spent the last nine years in numerous courts fighting against being prosecuted.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled last year that the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against him was unlawful.

Then two weeks ago, prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma’s latest representations were unsuccessful.

Timeline

