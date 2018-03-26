Hannah Cornelius' mother's death under investigation

Anna Cornelius' body was found floating in the sea in the Scarborough area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding the death of Anna Cornelius, the mother of slain student Hannah Cornelius, are under investigation.

Her body was found floating in the sea in the Scarborough area on Sunday.

She drowned while out on a swim.

Family member Lali Van Zuydam has expressed shock.

“The family is distraught and incredibly shocked. We thank everyone who has sent their condolences, but at this stage we have no further comment.”

Hannah Cornelius was murdered last year during a hijacking.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)