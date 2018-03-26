Gupta brothers reportedly fail to show up at Indian tax court

It's understood Indian officials suspect the Gupta's unlawfully brought money into the country and there have been reports that they've fraudulently obtained properties in that country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gupta brothers have not yet shown up at a tax court in India where they were due to appear on Monday to explain how they amassed several properties.

Earlier this month, they sent their accountant to face the tax authorities and were granted a 10-day extension.

It's understood Indian officials suspect the Guptas unlawfully brought money into the country and there have been reports that they've fraudulently obtained properties in that country.

Freelance journalist in India Venkat Narayan says there's no sign of the Gupta's on Monday.

“I’ve just checked with my sources in Dehradun where they were supposed to appear before the tax official. They have not shown up so far. At least there is no information that they have physically arrived. They are apparently in Dubai.”